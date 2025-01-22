Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 621 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

