AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

