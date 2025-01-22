AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

PLTR stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 365.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,605. This represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

