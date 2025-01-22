Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73,149.20 billion. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,451.94. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $26,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,291. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

