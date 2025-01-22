Alaska Air Group (ALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $3,323,470.00 billion for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.7 %

ALK stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $85,600.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $460,531.50. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,072.54. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $2,198,342. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.