Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 192,161 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 545,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after buying an additional 118,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.