Albion Financial Group UT Buys 63 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.88. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

