Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.43 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

