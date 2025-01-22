Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.