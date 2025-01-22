Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
