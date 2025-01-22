Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,053 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $440.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

