Albion Financial Group UT Sells 5,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 656,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,983 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 238,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

