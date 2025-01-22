Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $218.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.98 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

