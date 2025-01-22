Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

