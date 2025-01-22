Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 143.20 ($1.77). Approximately 3,649,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,461,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.54).
Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 14.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,591.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.56.
Insider Activity at Alphawave IP Group
In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider John Lofton Holt bought 415,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($117,797.66). 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Alphawave IP Group
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.
