Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading Up 14.9% – Still a Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 143.20 ($1.77). Approximately 3,649,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,461,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.54).
Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 14.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,591.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphawave IP Group
In related news, insider John Lofton Holt acquired 415,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £95,545.68 ($117,797.66). Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
About Alphawave IP Group
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.
