Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 30% – What’s Next?

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 369,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 96,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altiplano Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.12, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

