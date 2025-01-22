ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALXO

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

Shares of ALXO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

In other news, Director Rekha Hemrajani acquired 30,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,150. This trade represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,443 shares of company stock valued at $23,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.