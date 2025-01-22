American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

