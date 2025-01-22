Aminex (LON:AEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), with a volume of 822,664 shares changing hands.

Aminex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

