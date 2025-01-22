Analysts Offer Predictions for EOSE Q1 Earnings

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

EOSE stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

