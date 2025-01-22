Analysts Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.24 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. This trade represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.