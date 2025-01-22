Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target at $15.92

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,763,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBDC opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $406.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

