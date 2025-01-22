Analysts Set Expectations for NIKE’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after buying an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,204,451,000 after acquiring an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after purchasing an additional 583,207 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

