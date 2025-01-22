Analysts Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$24.00

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:TGet Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other TELUS news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,138,000.00. Also, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,964.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at C$20.18 on Wednesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.10 and a twelve month high of C$24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.58.

TELUS (TSE:TGet Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.2267985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.402 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

