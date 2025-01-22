Anpario (LON:ANP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 454.15 ($5.60), with a volume of 67520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458.89 ($5.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Anpario from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of £78.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,580.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.26.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £53,200 ($65,589.94). 30.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

