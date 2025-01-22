Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 25.9% – Should You Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51. 333,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 145,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 64.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The firm has a market cap of C$57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.