Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

