Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

