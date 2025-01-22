ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InfuSystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other InfuSystem news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $186,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,661.88. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 1.53. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

