ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,167,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,323,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,753 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after purchasing an additional 266,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

