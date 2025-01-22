Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 773 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,586,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 804,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

