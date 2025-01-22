Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.