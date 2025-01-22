Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Portman Square Capital LLP lifted its stake in Cintas by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $4,116,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas stock opened at $201.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

