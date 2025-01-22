Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 734 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10,625.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of PHM opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

