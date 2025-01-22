Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 8,591 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4,395.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,099 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 858,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,883,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after acquiring an additional 384,371 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $6,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -760.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

