Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 40,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,105 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.