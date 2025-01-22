Aspiriant LLC Acquires 60 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $1,097.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,070.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.27. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.72.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,115.38. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

