Aspiriant LLC Buys 54 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $634.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.71 and a 200-day moving average of $531.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.24 and a 12-month high of $635.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

