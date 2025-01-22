Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 674,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

MDLZ opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

