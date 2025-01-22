Aspiriant LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $277.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

