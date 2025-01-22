Aspiriant LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.