Aspiriant LLC Purchases Shares of 853 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $237.67 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.60.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

