Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.68 and a 52-week high of $559.96. The firm has a market cap of $502.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

