Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.36. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CPX
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$61.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.48. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73.
Capital Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.
About Capital Power
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.