Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.36. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.78.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$61.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.48. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

