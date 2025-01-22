Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,004 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

