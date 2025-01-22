Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 412.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $195.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $172.85 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.