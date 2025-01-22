Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

