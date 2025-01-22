Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.67 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.