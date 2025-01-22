Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.9 %

KMI stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.