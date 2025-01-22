Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,034.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $443.68 and a 1 year high of $559.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.